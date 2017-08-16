Melinda Schneider -Queens Of Country

Renowned for her hugely successful solo career, country music star Melinda Schneider has amassed 10 albums, two of them Gold, together with numerous awards and accolades. Six Golden Guitars adorn her mantlepiece, with Melinda having won Female Vocalist Of The Year and APRA Song Of The Year. She also proudly boasts a swag of songwriting awards and Entertainer Of The Year awards.

To celebrate the 2014 release of Melinda and Beccy Cole’s brand new collaborative album, Great Women Of Country and the songs that made them, in 2015 Beccy and Melinda presented some very special concert performances delivering the new album live in full.

Due to the recent release of Beccy’s new solo project and book, her schedule is full and so Melinda is continuing on to expose the album to audiences around the country who have not yet been lucky enough to see it performed in concert.

Featuring 22 classic country tunes, Great Women Of Country the concert, is Melinda’s heartfelt homage to the songs, the songwriters and the singers who have shaped her.

Audiences can look forward to beautiful renditions of such timeless hits as Tammy Wynette’s ‘Stand By Your Man’ & ‘D.I.V.O.R.C.E.’, Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Blue Bayou’, Emmylou Harris & Gram Parson’s ‘Love Hurts’,

Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ and ‘9 to 5’ and many more!

For lovers of country music, or just great songs, this is a must-see concert!