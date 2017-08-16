Why some animals are so loyal

There is a famous German shepherd in Argentina who spends his days waiting by his deceased owner’s grave waiting for him to return.

The story is even more heartbreaking when you know his owner passed away more than 10 years ago.

It got the Breakfast team thinking about how loyal our pets really are, and if we disappeared today, would they really remember us years later?

Talking Lifestyle’s resident animal expert, Dr Joanne Righetti, joined John & Garry to share some of her insights, including the story of Edinburgh’s Greyfriar Bobby – a dog that sat at his Masters grave for 14 years until he died in 1872. He became so well respected a commemorative statue was erected in his memory.

