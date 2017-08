Attention men: Eat more vegies, feel more sexy!

Yet another new study has found that we need to eat more vegetables… but not for the usual health reasons.

Researchers at Macquarie University have found that women actually prefer the SMELL of men who eat more veggies and fewer carbs…

But why is this so? And exactly how was this study performed?

DR Ian Stephen is a senior lecturer in psychology at Macquarie University. He led the study, and joined John & Garry to share the details.

