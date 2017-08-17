Make your dreams a reality (sort of)

What did you dream about last night? Do you even remember?

What if you could do more than just remember your dreams… what if you could actually control them while you’re still asleep?

It might sound like the plot of the movie ‘Inception’… but according to Denholm Aspy, it is possible, and he’s conducted the world’s most in-depth study on lucid dreaming to prove it.

DR Aspy is a lucid dreaming expert from the University of Adelaide. He told John & Garry that lucid dreaming is when the dreamer realises – without waking up – that they are dreaming and can then explore and even control the dream.

It’s a learnable skill that has been used by elite athletes to improve their performance and can even be used to help treat mental health disorders like PTSD.

It’s fascinating stuff, so be sure to listen to the full chat via the embedded player above.