Melody Moko Live In The Studio

The Wreckage (Co-Produced by Catherine Britt and Michael Muchow) is a thought-provoking and distinctive body of work which Melody explains when they came into this project they really wanted to blur genre lines, “I love artists like Brandi Carlile and Tift Merritt, that early 2000’s Americana vibe is really obvious, but we also wanted to have a fresh pop element to the record, so there is some loops and programming within the record too, and obviously with me growing up singing country, Catherine Britt being as country as they come, and my husband having his feet firmly in the country world, that country influence runs through the whole record”.

There is a brighter side to Americana that exists but isn’t really prominent in Australia, Melody Moko wanted to make a record that you could still feel happy listening too, but told her stories, that people could roll down the windows and sing along too, but with meaning and “serious” songwriting.