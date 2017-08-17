Should we trust ‘use by’ and ‘best before’ dates?

During our regular ‘Know It Alls’ segment, one of our listeners asked how long brown sugar lasts in your cupboard…

The packet she bought has a stamp indicating when it was packed, but no use-by date or best before date.

So what do all these labels really mean and how are they decided?

Geoffrey Annison is the director of health, nutrition and scientific affairs at the Australian Food and Grocery Association.

He told John & Garry that “Use By” is to indicate the period within which foods can be safely consumed, while “Best Before” indicates the period within which foods have no detectable depreciation of quality, but can still be safely consumed after that time.

Stream his full chat with John & Garry via the embedded player.