Could your mirror set your house on fire?

Earlier this week there was a fire at a hotel in the Sydney suburb of Coogee…

Apparently it was caused by sun reflecting off a mirror in the bedroom.

There’s also been a story around this week about the danger of leaving water bottles in your car.

Firefighters in Oklahoma found that water bottles can actually act as a magnifying glass when exposed to sunlight, and the magnifying glass effect can cause that heat to focus on a car’s upholstery and potentially spark a flame.

So how common are stories like this? What precautions should we be taking?

Michael Forbes is a Fire Investigator with Fire and Rescue NSW, and spoke to John & Garry about the less common ways you can burn your house down!