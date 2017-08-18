Go go Komodo

For many, ‘Komodo’ conjures only one image: a big ol’ lizard

But those scaly wonders have to come from somewhere, right?

The Indonesian island of Komodo is only starting to become popular. Lying due east of Bali, it’s only a short (and spectacular) connecting flight away. It’s relative lack of renown means it doesn’t quite have all the creature comforts of its more well known counterparts, but instead offers a truly immersive experience of the Indonesian culture and people (and actual creatures).

And then there’s the natural beauty: volcanoes, tropical rainforests and, in particular, the beaches with their iconic combination of black, pink and white sand means you’ll want to pack your best camera.

