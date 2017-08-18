The Amazing Rhonda Burchmore

Rhonda Burchmore talks to David Prior about her new best of album “Reflections” and her brilliant Abba tribute show ABBA-SOLUTELY FABULOUS! with Lara Mulcahy

Award winning entertainers Rhonda Burchmore, OAM and Lara Mulcahy reunited in May for their hilarious new concert, ABBA-SOLUTELY FABULOUS!

It’s their first live outing together since they appeared in the musical theatre smash, MAMMA MIA! in 2001/2002.

2017 also marks 40 years since ABBA caused a sensation when they toured Australia for the first time, beginning a love affair with Aussie fans, which endures to this day. The group’s global hits remain on the top of every feel good party playlist!

Burchmore and Mulcahy are two of the country’s most formidable entertainers. Rhonda’s career spans as long as her legs and includes roles in productions such as HOT SHOE SHUFFLE, SUGAR BABIES, MAMMA MIA! and MAME, starring alongside Geoffrey Rush in DROWSY CHAPERONE, and a regular guest slot on HEY HEY IT’S SATURDAY. Lara Mulcahy has starred in such stellar productions as MAMMA MIA! and MAME with Rhonda, plus LES MISERABLES, MOULIN ROUGE and more, and reprised her MAMMA MIA! role in London’s West End.

Growing up diehard ABBA fans, Rhonda and Lara dreamt of what it would be like to be Frida or Agnetha, had major crushes on Benny and Bjorn and want to celebrate that ABBA magic once again!

With their platform boots, Lycra cat suits and big hair this dynamic duo – who channel a fair splash of Patsy and Eddy of “Absolutely Fabulous” fame – will have audiences dancing in the aisles as they sing their way through ABBA’s smash hits. Think Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Take a Chance, Ring Ring, Does Your Mother Know, Money Money Money, Fernando, and many more! Designed to thrill those fans that went to that concert 40 years ago and charm a whole new generation, it’s the ultimate party night out!

Finding it hard to contain her excitement, Rhonda said today, ‘We’ve assembled an incredible band of hot young musicians to provide the full ABBA experience! Lara and I are ready to sing our hearts out as we finally get to embrace our teenage heroes on stage. Pop open the champers sweetie and prepare yourself for an ABBA-SOLUTEY FABULOUS show!’

Lara is equally as enthusiastic saying,“I’m so excited to be back onstage with my ‘partner in crime’ in this fun, fabulous romp through ABBA classics. When Rhonda and I get together there’s guaranteed merriment and mischief! “

Catch Rhonda Burchmore and Lara Mulcahy live, for an outrageously funny romp through ABBA’s smash-hits – this is unlike any ABBA show you’ve seen before: it’s ABBA-SOLUTELY FABULOUS!

Praise for the Abba-solutely Fabulous! tour 2017:

“Do yourself a favour and catch my favourite Dancing Queens”

Molly Meldrum.

“A party show…the best!”

Today Show.

“ABBA-solutely amazing”

Jess Rowe of Studio 10.

ABBA-SOLUTELY FABULOUS! TOUR 2017

Tickets on sale now for these shows below

Please go to rhondaburchmore.com

Friday, August 4 – Horsham Town Hall, VIC

Saturday, August 5 – The Cube Wodonga, VIC

Friday, August 11 – Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, VIC

Saturday, August 12 – Wendouree Centre For Performing Arts, VIC

Friday, August 18 – Colac Otway Performing Arts Centre, VIC

Saturday, August 19 – Westside Performing Arts Centre Shepparton, VIC

Friday, August 25 – Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Geelong, VIC

Saturday, August 26 – Capital Theatre Bendigo, VIC

Friday September 8 – Kyneton Town Hall, Kyneton, VIC

Saturday, September 9 – Drum Theatre Dandenong, VIC

Friday, September 15 – Mounties, Mount Pritchard, Mount Pritchard.

Saturday, September 16 – Canterbury Hurlstone Park RSL Club.

Thursday, November 2 – The Events Centre Caloundra.

Friday November 3 – Kedron Wavell Services Club, Chermside

Saturday November 4 – Twin Towns Services Club – Tweed Heads

Saturday November 25 – Crown Perth, Burswood.