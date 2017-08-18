The Carole King Musical

In 1971, at 29 years of age, Carole King released her second solo album of original songs.

The album was called Tapestry, and it’s a masterpiece, but a fraction short of perfection.

Tapestry is one of the best selling albums of all time. It was a number one hit record, it won Grammys, and it spent 313 weeks in the Billboard charts.

Tapestry was the second of twenty five solo albums from Carole King. She’s in the songwriters hall of fame, the rock and roll hall of fame, and she’s won four Grammy awards. Without question, Carole King is one of the most influential female artists of all time.

But before all of her success, she had to fight her way into the music industry, hustling to sell her songs and find her voice.

The early part of Carole King’s life and music has been adapted into a smash hit stage musical called BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, which opens at The Lyric Theatre at The Star in September.

Esther Hannaford is one of Australia’s most acclaimed musical theatre stars and Esther will play the lead role of Carole King.

Esther Hannaford chats with Nick and Kayley on Friday Night Live with The Star.