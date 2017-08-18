What can we do about expensive stadium food?

Sporting game crowds are dwindling due to the cost of attending games.

A family pass to an NRL match usually costs over $100… then there’s the cost of petrol and parking. But on top of all that, the cost of food and drink at these venues is outrageous.

You can expect to fork out up to $8 for a meat pie and nearly $5 for a bottle of water… not to mention the inflated prices of mid-strength beer!

So how can venues get away with this price gouging? Is there anything being done to stop it?

The Deputy Chair of the ACCC, Michael Schaper, joined John & Garry with some answers, including some you may not like!