John Stanley pays tribute to radio legend Gary O’Callaghan

Today marks a sad day in radio history with the passing of veteran Sydney broadcaster Gary O’Callaghan at the age of 83.

O’Callaghan graced the airwaves of Sydney station 2UE for 50 years, holding the highly successful breakfast spot for 30 of those years.

He was a trail-blazer in the radio world. His innovative approach to news and talk-back went on to shape the modern radio you hear today.

While he covered the news better than any other broadcaster of his time, he was also fun and entertaining, and could bring a smile to your face.

Sydneysiders will have fond memories of waking up to Gary O’Callaghan every morning on his breakfast show…where he would be joined daily by his much loved fictional bird character Sammy Sparrow.

One man who spent many years working with Garry O’Callaghan is Talking Lifestyle’s Breakfast host John Stanley. He joined Clinton Maynard on The Weekender to share his memories of the radio legend.