Buy, Swap and Sell Listing: Sunday August 20

Name Suburb Items (3 max. pp) Contact number Vince Parramatta Maxda mx5 0414 615 712 Jackie Craigieburn VIC Singer sewing machine + accessories 0431 267 073 Shirley Pagewood 3 seater lounge + chairs 9344 5696 Elizabeth Manly Smeg wall oven and double sink 9907 7254 David Rose Bay Drum set 0411 801 135 John Menai 1920’s singer sewing machine 9543 6673 Louise Dee Why Looking to buy a pair of comfortable chairs 0412 672 837 Simone Parkdale VIC Old cedar church pew that has been restored 0403 271 573 Gloria Maroubra Free grandfather clock 0412 904 774 Judy Wantirna Combination VCR and DVD player 0424 648 704 Stan Castle Hill Treadmill 9634 4304 Bev Glenwood Iphone 6 and Macbook air 0430 023 388 Allan Melbourne Singer sewing machine metal frame 03 9337 8444 0435 998 048 Dennis Seven Hills Lots of Elvis memorabilia (02) 9622 5812

