Buy, Swap and Sell Listing: Sunday August 20

 

The Talking Lifestyle marketplace is open!

 

If you have something to sell, phone 13 12 83 between 1 – 1.30 pm Sunday.

 

Here are the items from the Sunday August 20 show:

 

Name Suburb Items (3 max. pp) Contact number
Vince Parramatta Maxda mx5 0414 615 712
Jackie Craigieburn VIC Singer sewing machine + accessories 0431 267 073
Shirley Pagewood 3 seater lounge + chairs 9344 5696
Elizabeth Manly Smeg wall oven and double sink 9907 7254
David Rose Bay Drum set 0411 801 135
John Menai 1920’s singer sewing machine 9543 6673
Louise Dee Why Looking to buy a pair of comfortable chairs 0412 672 837
Simone Parkdale VIC Old cedar church pew that has been restored 0403 271 573
Gloria Maroubra Free grandfather clock 0412 904 774
Judy Wantirna Combination VCR and DVD player 0424 648 704
Stan Castle Hill Treadmill 9634 4304
Bev Glenwood Iphone 6 and Macbook air 0430 023 388
Allan Melbourne Singer sewing machine metal frame 03 9337 8444

0435 998 048
Dennis Seven Hills Lots of Elvis memorabilia (02) 9622 5812

Garage sales, fetes and events can be sent to us via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website talkinglifestyle.com.au (select The Weekender).

 

We don’t read out emailed items, we’ll only read events such as garage sales and fetes.

 

Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items

Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks

Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.

No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away.

Related Show

Posted on Categories House & Garden, MoneyTags ,
Advertisement
Advertisement