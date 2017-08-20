Buy, Swap and Sell Listing: Sunday August 20

The Talking Lifestyle marketplace is open!
If you have something to sell, phone 13 12 83 between 1 – 1.30 pm Sunday.
Here are the items from the Sunday August 20 show:
|Name
|Suburb
|Items (3 max. pp)
|Contact number
|Vince
|Parramatta
|Maxda mx5
|0414 615 712
|Jackie
|Craigieburn VIC
|Singer sewing machine + accessories
|0431 267 073
|Shirley
|Pagewood
|3 seater lounge + chairs
|9344 5696
|Elizabeth
|Manly
|Smeg wall oven and double sink
|9907 7254
|David
|Rose Bay
|Drum set
|0411 801 135
|John
|Menai
|1920’s singer sewing machine
|9543 6673
|Louise
|Dee Why
|Looking to buy a pair of comfortable chairs
|0412 672 837
|Simone
|Parkdale VIC
|Old cedar church pew that has been restored
|0403 271 573
|Gloria
|Maroubra
|Free grandfather clock
|0412 904 774
|Judy
|Wantirna
|Combination VCR and DVD player
|0424 648 704
|Stan
|Castle Hill
|Treadmill
|9634 4304
|Bev
|Glenwood
|Iphone 6 and Macbook air
|0430 023 388
|Allan
|Melbourne
|Singer sewing machine metal frame
|03 9337 8444
0435 998 048
|Dennis
|Seven Hills
|Lots of Elvis memorabilia
|(02) 9622 5812
Garage sales, fetes and events can be sent to us via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website talkinglifestyle.com.au (select The Weekender).
We don’t read out emailed items, we’ll only read events such as garage sales and fetes.
Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away.