Dick Smith’s ‘Fair Go’ campaign

Australian Businessman Dick Smith recently launched a new campaign aimed at encouraging our federal government to more than halve Australia’s immigration intake.

Dick Smith is calling for current immigration numbers to be cut from 200,000 to 70,000 to help sustain Australia’s population. He believes a majority of Australians agree with his idea, however politicians are letting our country down by spruiking endless growth.

His campaign also targets Australia’s wealthiest people, calling for an inheritance tax and total transparency in tax returns.

Further details on the campaign can be found on his website Dick Smith Fair Go – www.dicksmithfairgo.com.au