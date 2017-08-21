Feel like a Royal at Club Med Resorts

Club Med has so much to offer no matter where you want to travel.

If you are planning a holiday and want everything looked after for you, then Club Med is the perfect choice. Stay for a day or for a week or more and be pampered, entertained, relaxed and fed all in the one location.

Tim Webster spoke to Conor Brookes from sponsor Flight Centre about some amazing deals available now to Club Med in Bintang Island. He also was joined by Talking Lifestyle’s Ricardo Bardon to talk about his trip to Club Med in Bali.