FODMAPs – Could They Be Causing Your Bloat?

Do you get bloated after a meal? Maybe you have other gastrointestinal upsets? It could be because you’re eating too many high FODMAP foods…

FODMAPs or Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides and Polyols are found in the foods we eat and can trigger quite uncomfortable IBS symptoms.

Seemingly healthy foods such as avocados, apples, milk and honey are all high FODMAP foods, so you really CAN have too much of a good thing.

Dietitian Chloe McLeod explains in the above podcast + invites you to take the FODMAP challenge – fodmapchallenge.com. Special Talking Lifestyle discount code for the challenge: talkinglifestyle