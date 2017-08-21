Would you like a 15 hour working week?

How does a 15 hour working week sound?

For most Australians, a 15 hour working week is laughable and absurd. We’re working more like 50 hours per week, and only being paid for 38.

But back in the 1930s, revered economist John Maynard Keynes suggested that the work week should be whittled back to 15 hours a week. And even as late a the 1970s, economists and sociologists thought that future societies would be working less and less.

And yet we’re working more and more. And since the smartphone took hold of our lives, we’re now working from home more and more too. So what can we do about it?

We can work smarter, not harder. We can be more flexible with our working arrangements.

This is what Renae Smith has done at her Sydney based PR firm, The Atticism. Renae implemented a 20 hour working week for her senior staff while her junior staff are able to leave early if they’ve finished their work.

Office time is limited, and staff encouraged to work remotely, from the beach, or a cafe, or wherever suits their lifestyle.

Can this be too good to be true?

Renae Smith chats with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.