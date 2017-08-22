Arj Barker Live In The Studio

American comedian Arj Barker is bringing his stand-up show, Organic, to Australia later this year, including dates at Sydney’s State Theatre this November.

As arguably Australia’s favourite American comedian, in recent years Arj has spent more time in our country than his own and has come to understand our culture perhaps better than we understand it ourselves. His stand-up is both insightful and pointed, like a mind-reading thumb tack, if there was one of those.

Arj is excited to bring his Organic show to the people of Sydney.

“Sydney is always a great crowd and I’m looking forward to giving them the experience of my Organic show.

“As always, I start with the finest free-range topics, nurture them until they’re brimming with wholesome hilarity, and ready for the tellin’. Remember, my cruelty-free jokes are ALWAYS tested on animals, and 100% goat-approved by the time you hear them. That’s quality you can trust.” Barker said. Arj has made numerous appearances on late night talk shows; including Letterman and Conan O’Brien, as well as his own half hour special on HBO produced by Comedy Central. Arj played a starring role as ‘Dave’ on HBO’s hit series ‘Flight of the Conchords’ and has also appeared on Bill Maher’s Last Comic Standing and Multiple “Just for Laughs” Comedy Galas.

Arj is a favourite on Australian TV; having appeared on “Thank God You’re Here”, “Rove”, “Spicks and Specks”, “Good News Week”, “The 7pm Project”, “Talkin ‘bout Your Generation”, “Have You Been Paying Attention”, “The Footy Show” as well as numerous Melbourne International Comedy Festival Galas.

Arj Barker – Organic

State Theatre Sydney

Friday 24th & 25th November 2017

Tickets via www.ticketmaster.com.au

www.arjbarker.com

