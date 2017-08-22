Duncan McNab Talks Roger Rogerson

Channel Seven will air Blue Murder: Killer Cop on 6 August. The sequel

to the acclaimed 1995 Blue Murder miniseries portrays recent history

surrounding convicted NSW detective Roger Rogerson. In addition to

Richard Roxburgh, Tony Martin and Peter Phelps reprising their roles,

it includes the original director, Michael Jenkins.

For even greater insight into the life and times of Rogerson, readers

are referred to investigative journalist Duncan McNab’s detailed

biography of former policeman and criminal mastermind. He

examines Roger Rogerson’s life – on both sides of the thin blue line –

and the lifetime of actions that ultimately led to his arrest and

conviction for the murder of Jamie Gao.

Duncan McNab is the authoritative voice on the life and times of

Roger Rogerson. He said of the trial and the writing of this book: ‘I’ve

been following Roger Rogerson’s career – on both sides of the law – for

over 30 years. He’s one of the most corrupt and evil men in Australian

criminal history, and finally the full story can be told.’

This eye-opening account will include behind-the-scenes stories – many never told before – of both the trial and its outcome, and the events leading up to it. Only now, with the court’s verdict of murder, can many stories about Roger Rogerson be told. Roger Rogerson builds on the insight Duncan has from the research into his previous book on Rogerson, The Dodger, and from close observation of the Sydney

crime scene for many years.

About the author

Duncan McNab is a former police detective, private investigator,

investigative journalist and media adviser to government and the private

sector. Quite simply, he knows more about Roger Rogerson than anyone

else alive. He is the author of seven books, including the phenomenally

bestselling Dead Man Running.