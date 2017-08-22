Hearing loss expected to soar in 50 years

A new report has revealed that the number of Australians affected by hearing loss is expected to soar within the next 50 years.

An estimated 3.6 million Aussies are currently affected by hearing loss, but by 2060 it’s expected 7.8 million – or one in five of us – will be living with a hearing issue.

How can hearing loss be avoided, and how often should we get our hearing tested?

Given it is National Hearing Awareness Week this week, John & Garry thought they’d speak to go-to hearing expert and audiologist Dr Elaine Saunders.

Stream the full chat via the embedded player above.