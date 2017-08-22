How are our suburbs named?

John & Garry gave away $1000 to a lucky listener from Paddington…

Shortly afterwards, they received a call from someone asking whether the winner was based in Paddington in New South Wales or Paddington in Queensland.

It got the team thinking about just how many suburbs with the same name exist all over Australia…

There’s a Richmond in both Melbourne and Sydney… there’s a Surry Hills in Sydney and a Surrey Hills in Melbourne – though the spelling is slightly different… there’s a Mossman in Queensland and a Mossman in Sydney – though again, there is a slight difference in spelling. The list goes on…

So who decides what a suburb is called? And for that matter, who is in charge of naming our streets?

Narelle Underwood is from the Geographical Names Board of NSW, and joined John & Garry with some answers!

