Kids now relying on inheritance cash to buy first homes

There’s no question that Australia’s housing market is tough at the moment, especially in our capital cities.

A new survey commissioned by Slater and Gordon Lawyers has found that one in four Gen Y Australians are now banking on inheritance cash to be able to afford a home.

Some children are even demanding an early inheritance, and it’s causing a lot of tension in families… forcing some parents to cut their kids out of their will or slashing their shares.

It begs the question about what the rules are when it comes to estate battles

Lara Nurpuri is a Slater and Gordon associate and joined John & Garry with the details.