The Stunning Voice Of Katie Brianna

Katie Brianna, who’s album “Victim Or The Heroine” is a beautiful work of art dropped into our studio to perform two amazing songs.

Katie will be performing at the following shows

August 23rd -The Drunken Poet West Melbourne

August 26th Wesley Anne -Northcote/Melbourne (with Carpenter/Caswell and The Weeping Willows)

August 27th Bayview Country Art Club -Bittien Victoria

http://www.katiebrianna.com/