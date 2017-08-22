Was it better to grow up in the 1970s?

The music was definitely better, that’s without question.

But was the 1970s a better time to raise children?

That’s what writer Angela Mollard has pondered in a terrific piece for Rendezview.

Sure, there were no seatbelts, everything was brown, and passive smoke was a real issue. It wasn’t all roses and chocolates.

But people were less stressed. Children were free to be kids. Neighbourhoods were embraced rather than feared. Sandwiches had devon and sauce in them. Parents didn’t hover of their kids in a constant state of worry.

And did we mention that the music was better?

