Why we no longer love thy neighbour

How well do you know the people living next door to you?

If your answer was “not at all” you’re not alone…

A new survey by RealEstate.com.au has revealed that one in three people are not interested in getting to know their neighbours at all.

Further to that, one in 10 have spied on their neighbours… one in five have been embroiled in a neighbourhood dispute… and one in 10 have called the police about their neighbours.

Why have we suddenly become so insular and unfriendly?

Jacqui Manning is known as ‘The Friendly Psychologist’ – and joined John & Garry to dissect why were just so damn grumpy!

