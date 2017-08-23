Are our phone conversations being recorded?

If you own an Android smartphone, you might want to be careful what you say around it.

Android phones have what’s called ‘Google Assistant’, similar to Apple’s ‘Siri’. It’s only supposed to turn on and begin recording when you say the words “OK Google” but an investigation by The Sun has found that often just saying “OK” in conversation prompts it to switch on your phone and record around 20 seconds of what’s being said.

After it’s done recording, Google uploads the audio files to “the cloud” and these files are accessible from anywhere in the world. Google claims it helps to improve the quality of their speech recognition software.

They’ve effectively turned your smartphone into a listening device.

So how can you avoid having your conversations recorded? Should we be worried?

John & Garry asked consumer technology expert Tim “The Techno Bloke” Stackpool.