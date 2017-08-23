Discover the many flavours of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is a destination on the rise.

The more we ask, the more Sri Lanka continues to show up on people’s lists of favourite places on Earth.

The reason for it’s wide appeal could well be it’s remarkable diversity. You could be among beautiful hillside tea plantations, observing leopards and elephants within a national park and sipping a cocktail on a beach all in one day. Not bad for a country that’s a similar size to Tasmania.

The temperature is warm and comfortable almost all year round, there is a wealth of history to discover, the food is amazing, it’s affordable and you can catch a direct flight from Australia.

