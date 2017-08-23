Floyd Vincent, Music For The Soul

The music master Floyd Vincent joins us in the studio for catch up and blesses us with a few tunes

Go see Floyd Vincent and The Temple Dogs Live

AUGUST

Saturday 19 – Beaches Hotel Thirroul – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 8.30pm

http://beacheshotel.com.au/entertainment/

Sunday 20 – Grand Junction Hotel THE JUNKYARD Maitland – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 5pm

https://m.facebook.com/Grand-Junction-The-Junkyard-75527715341/

SEPTEMBER

Friday 1 Caloundra RSL QLD – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 8.30pm

http://www.caloundrarsl.com.au/entertain/

Saturday 2 Royal Mail Hotel Goodna QLD – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 4pm

http://www.royalmailgoodna.com

Sunday 17 Kanpai Restaurant Huskisson- Floyd Vincent solo 5pm

Friday 22 Garry Owen Hotel Rozelle- Floyd Vincent solo 5pm

OCTOBER

Friday 13 Family Hotel Katoomba- Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 9pm



http://www.katoombahotel.com.au

Saturday 14 Lazybones Lounge Marrickville – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs with special guests Soul Messengers from 8.30pm

http://lazyboneslounge.com.au

Sunday 15 Wickham Park Hotel Newcastle – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 5.30pm

https://www.thewicko.com.au

NOVEMBER

Saturday 11 Federal Hotel Bellingen – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 8.30pm

http://federalhotel.com.au

Sunday 12 Harrington Hotel- Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 3pm

http://www.harringtonhotel.com.au