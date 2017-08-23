Floyd Vincent, Music For The Soul

The music master Floyd Vincent joins us in the studio for catch up and blesses us with a few tunes
Go see Floyd Vincent and The Temple Dogs Live
AUGUST
Saturday 19 – Beaches Hotel Thirroul – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 8.30pm
http://beacheshotel.com.au/entertainment/
Sunday 20 – Grand Junction Hotel THE JUNKYARD Maitland – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 5pm
https://m.facebook.com/Grand-Junction-The-Junkyard-75527715341/
SEPTEMBER
Friday 1 Caloundra RSL QLD – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 8.30pm
http://www.caloundrarsl.com.au/entertain/
Saturday 2 Royal Mail Hotel Goodna QLD – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 4pm
http://www.royalmailgoodna.com
Sunday 17 Kanpai Restaurant Huskisson- Floyd Vincent solo 5pm
Friday 22 Garry Owen Hotel Rozelle- Floyd Vincent solo 5pm
OCTOBER
Friday 13 Family Hotel Katoomba- Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 9pm
http://www.katoombahotel.com.au
Saturday 14 Lazybones Lounge Marrickville – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs with special guests Soul Messengers from 8.30pm
Sunday 15 Wickham Park Hotel Newcastle – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 5.30pm
NOVEMBER
Saturday 11 Federal Hotel Bellingen – Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 8.30pm
Sunday 12 Harrington Hotel- Floyd Vincent and the Temple Dogs 3pm