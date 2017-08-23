“Music is made to reflect social attitudes” says psychologist

Have we developed a taste for slower songs?

According to a Florida-based music app developer, the tempo of the average song has fallen by 20 per cent since 2012.

The crooning likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran are thought to have set the trend and experts reckon we might be craving more mellow music to cope with turbulent times.

But why does slower music make us feel more calm?

John & Garry put that question to Bill Thompson, professor of psychology and the director of the Music, Sound and Performance Lab at Macquarie University.

Listen to the chat via the player above.