Sarah Bedak From Lolo Lovina

You have to listen to these people, this is the future of music ” Brian Eno
AUSTRALIA’S GREATEST GYPSY BAND LOLO LOVINA
CELEBRATE 10 YEARS
The Basement, 26 August 2017, 7:30pm
The only Australian Gypsy band to perform in the traditional Romanes language
Lolo Lovina are celebrating their tenth anniversary with a slew of international
performances, including Sydney’s world-famous The Basement on 26 August.
Fronted by Australian born Hungarian Romani-Gypsy singer Sarah Bedak, Lolo
Lovina (‘Red Beer’) is an intoxicating brew of Swing, Heavy Metal and Balkan
Gypsy beats. With traditional Romanian tunes and covers with a quirky bent, the
band have sold-out houses at the Sydney Opera House, Brisbane Festival’s
Spiegeltent, VIVID Sydney, Guca Festival Serbia, in New Caledonia, Macau, and
across Eastern and Western Europe.
Sarah Bedak – as exotic a flower as you are ever likely to see behind a
microphone… I’ve seen bands of all shade play but I can’t recall seeing anything
quite like this.” – Glenn A Baker
Featuring Sarah Bedak on vocals, Nenad Radic on drums, David Carr on guitar,
Nathan Gatt on double bass and Stefan Nocevski on trumpet, Lolo Lovina are the
voice of gypsy music in Australia with their unique musical fusion and infectious
theatrical performance style.
Lolo Lovina`s music reflects the cosmopolitan identity of Sarah Bedak, who grew
up with three native tongues and cultures, and inherited her Hungarian Gypsy
father’s passion for music. After an Australian Council funded trip to Budapest
and Serbian Gypsy villages, Sarah found her authentic voice for one of the most
margenalised, oppressed and poor people in the world. With no political voice, no
homeland and no army, her artistry is inspired by a totally different way of living
rooted in spontaneity and spirituality.
“Spirited and deservedly popular performance…Romanian Gypsy music,
bluegrass and Irish folk blend with great warmth, sometimes at hair-raising
speed. Impressive.” – The Australian Celebrate Lolo Lovina in their tenth year at The Basement 26 August in Sydney and Django Bar on 1 October before they dazzle New Zealand at the Nelson Arts Festival and New Zealand’s own Speigeltent