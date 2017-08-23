Sarah Bedak From Lolo Lovina

You have to listen to these people, this is the future of music ” Brian Eno

AUSTRALIA’S GREATEST GYPSY BAND LOLO LOVINA

CELEBRATE 10 YEARS

The Basement, 26 August 2017, 7:30pm

The only Australian Gypsy band to perform in the traditional Romanes language

Lolo Lovina are celebrating their tenth anniversary with a slew of international

performances, including Sydney’s world-famous The Basement on 26 August.

Fronted by Australian born Hungarian Romani-Gypsy singer Sarah Bedak, Lolo

Lovina (‘Red Beer’) is an intoxicating brew of Swing, Heavy Metal and Balkan

Gypsy beats. With traditional Romanian tunes and covers with a quirky bent, the

band have sold-out houses at the Sydney Opera House, Brisbane Festival’s

Spiegeltent, VIVID Sydney, Guca Festival Serbia, in New Caledonia, Macau, and

across Eastern and Western Europe.

Sarah Bedak – as exotic a flower as you are ever likely to see behind a

microphone… I’ve seen bands of all shade play but I can’t recall seeing anything

quite like this.” – Glenn A Baker

Featuring Sarah Bedak on vocals, Nenad Radic on drums, David Carr on guitar,

Nathan Gatt on double bass and Stefan Nocevski on trumpet, Lolo Lovina are the

voice of gypsy music in Australia with their unique musical fusion and infectious

theatrical performance style.

Lolo Lovina`s music reflects the cosmopolitan identity of Sarah Bedak, who grew

up with three native tongues and cultures, and inherited her Hungarian Gypsy

father’s passion for music. After an Australian Council funded trip to Budapest

and Serbian Gypsy villages, Sarah found her authentic voice for one of the most

margenalised, oppressed and poor people in the world. With no political voice, no

homeland and no army, her artistry is inspired by a totally different way of living

rooted in spontaneity and spirituality.

“Spirited and deservedly popular performance…Romanian Gypsy music,

bluegrass and Irish folk blend with great warmth, sometimes at hair-raising

speed. Impressive.” – The Australian Celebrate Lolo Lovina in their tenth year at The Basement 26 August in Sydney and Django Bar on 1 October before they dazzle New Zealand at the Nelson Arts Festival and New Zealand’s own Speigeltent