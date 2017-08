Why you should research where your clothes are made

When you go shopping for new clothes, what’s your main focus?

The brand or label on the clothing? The quality? The price?

Chances are we’re not all that worried about where our clothes are actually made or whether they were manufactured ethically. But we probably should be.

To tell us why, John & Garry enlisted the help of their go-to fashion stylist Kirsty Milligan.

Stream their chat via the player above.