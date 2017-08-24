Brad Butcher Live On Lifestyle Overnight

When your hear people talk about Brad Butcher as an Australian Songwriter or more importantly as a person the same few words are thrown around … Honest, Hardworking, Mate, Genuine. These traits obviously run deep in his bloodline.

Brad’s grandfather, Norman, grew up one of thirteen kids in a cane cutters cottage just south of Mackay in Central Queensland, along the banks of the Pioneer river. During the tough times of the post depression years and World War 2 era, “Norm” was seen as a beacon of hope and resilience to the large family.

Brad reflects, “There’s no greater source of motivation than survival and Pop was determined to make sure his family had a future. He was far from the eldest in the family but he and his brothers were more like father figures, working the local cane fields and fishing the Pioneer river to live. He taught me that there is no substitute for hard work”.

Norm’s life’s story is the inspiration behind Brad Butcher’s first single WELL DRESSED MAN and largely influenced the title track, FROM THE BOTTOM OF A WELL. Recorded with highly acclaimed and multi award winning Australian producer Matt Fell, at Sydney’s Love Hz Studio. FROM THE BOTTOM OF A WELL encompasses Butchers take on Americana music, a great blending of genres, to create a sound that is uniquely his. It also showcases the further development and outstanding quality of Butchers songwriting and vocal prowess.