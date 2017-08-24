Is flammable cladding such a big deal?

In June of 2017, a tragic fire broke out in the Grenfell Tower in London. At least 80 people died, and many more were injured.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor and rapidly engulfed the entire building because the building was covered in a type of external cladding which turned out to be highly flammable.

In the aftermath, it has emerged that similar flammable cladding has been used on buildings around the world, including many strata blocks in Australia.

This creates an obvious problem, but one with a difficult and expensive solution. If strata buildings around Australia are covered in a highly flammable external cladding, who pays to fix it? Remediation bills could run into the millions and unit owners are likely to be on the hook.

Jimmy Thomson is The Daily Drive’s resident expert in all things strata, his website is flat-chat.com.au and also writes a weekly column in the Saturday edition of the Australian Financial Review.

Jimmy Thomson chats with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.