The Beautiful Sound Of The Ahern Brothers

Josh Rennie-Hynes and Steve Grady, The Ahern Brothers payed their second visit to Lifestyle Overnight and blessed us with their beautiful songs and harmonies.

Their self titled album is a masterpiece and should be heard by anyone who loves good music

They are on tour with Tex,Don and Charlie

Go here for the complete tour dates https://www.theahernbrothers.net/welcome