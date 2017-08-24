Why are magpies swooping early this year?

Unfortunately for everyone, magpie swooping season has arrived early…

Swooping season usually runs from September to November, but a number of attacks have already been recorded… And so far this year 288 attacks have been registered with the website ‘Magpie Alert’.

We also got a disturbing call from one of our listeners, Richard. He works shift work and hasn’t been able to get any sleep because there are crows roosting outside his home in Brisbane… but the council says he’s not allowed to disturb them.

What’s going on with these birds?!

John & Garry decided to ask Sean Dooley – he’s the editor of Australian Birdlife Magazine and knows all things birds!