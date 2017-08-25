Are we showering too much?

How often do you shower?

Australians have a reputation for being one of the cleanest nations on the planet… 90 per cent of women and 80 per cent of men bathe or shower at least once daily, and 29 per cent of us hit the shower twice a day.

Compare this to China where half the population says they only wash twice a week… and Sweden where only half of women say they wash daily.

So how clean is too clean?

Associate Professor Stephen Shumack from the Australasian College of Dermatologists joined John & Garry to wash away the myths.

