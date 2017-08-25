Brisbane streets welcome Spring

Brisbane will Spring into life this September. The annual Brisbane Festival returns in September with a cavalcade of music, arts, theater, and comedy.

Held between September 9-30 the streets and venues around Brisbane transform themselves into a new season of festivities.

Helping celebrate Spring and Brisbane come international music acts like London Grammar along with local laughs with Greg Fleet. But if you’re looking for something else have a look at the circus, cabaret, theatre, and film shows. Or you can break up the fun with numerous food stalls at Treasury Brisbane Arcadia, it’s a hot pot of culture!

David Berthold is the artistic director of this years Brisbane festival, he chats with Nick on Friday Night Live with The Star.