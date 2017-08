John Misto, Playwright Of Lip Service

Playwright John Misto talks to David and Olivia about the new production “Lip Service” playing at The Ensemble Theatre https://www.ensemble.com.au/shows/lip-service

17 Aug – 30 Sep 2017

CAST: TIM DRAXL, AMANDA MUGGLETON & LINDEN WILKINSON

DIRECTOR: NICOLE BUFFONI

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: SHAUN RENNIE

DESIGNER: ANNA GARDINER

LIGHTING DESIGNER: CHRISTOPHER PAGE

SOUND DESIGNER: DARYL WALLIS

STAGE MANAGER: DANI IRONSIDE

WARDROBE COORDINATOR: MARGARET GILL

DIALECT COACH: NICK CURNOW