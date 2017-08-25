THE CRYING YEARS -PETER STANLEY

The Great War of 1914–1918 affected all Australians and
decisively changed the new nation. They were the ‘Crying
Years’ according to writer Zora Cross, who lost her brother in
1917.
In the new book The Crying Years: Australia’s Great War (NLA
Publishing, $44.99), award-winning historian Peter Stanley has
compiled a unique visual history of the era, which weaves a
compelling narrative around many striking, never-before-seen
images.
Using documents, photographs, artefacts and images from the
National Library’s collection, Stanley connects the war
overseas—the well-chronicled battles at Gallipoli, Fromelles,
Passchendaele and Villers-Bretonneux—with the equally bitter
war at home, for and against conscription, over ‘loyalty’ and
‘disloyalty’. Men faced life-changing choices: volunteer to fight
or stay at home; join the revolutionary unionists or break the
strikes. Women bore the burdens of waiting and worrying, of
working for charities or of voting to send men to their deaths.
Even children were drawn into the animosities, as communities
fractured under the stress.
Engaging and accessibly written, The Crying Years evokes the
drama, tragedy, suffering and sacrifice of Australia’s Great War
and its lingering aftermath.