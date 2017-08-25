THE CRYING YEARS -PETER STANLEY

The Great War of 1914–1918 affected all Australians and

decisively changed the new nation. They were the ‘Crying

Years’ according to writer Zora Cross, who lost her brother in

1917.

In the new book The Crying Years: Australia’s Great War (NLA

Publishing, $44.99), award-winning historian Peter Stanley has

compiled a unique visual history of the era, which weaves a

compelling narrative around many striking, never-before-seen

images.

Using documents, photographs, artefacts and images from the

National Library’s collection, Stanley connects the war

overseas—the well-chronicled battles at Gallipoli, Fromelles,

Passchendaele and Villers-Bretonneux—with the equally bitter

war at home, for and against conscription, over ‘loyalty’ and

‘disloyalty’. Men faced life-changing choices: volunteer to fight

or stay at home; join the revolutionary unionists or break the

strikes. Women bore the burdens of waiting and worrying, of

working for charities or of voting to send men to their deaths.

Even children were drawn into the animosities, as communities

fractured under the stress.

Engaging and accessibly written, The Crying Years evokes the

drama, tragedy, suffering and sacrifice of Australia’s Great War

and its lingering aftermath.