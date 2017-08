The delights of exploring Italy on foot

The best way to see the wonders of the Italian Lakes district is on foot.

Take to the roads with just a day pack and explore some of the most beautiful sites you’ll ever see.

On Foot Holidays have a 7 day Italian Lakes walk where they do all the hard work and all you have to do it put one foot in front of the other on a self guided walking tour.

Flight Centre has flight deals to Europe so don’t miss out.