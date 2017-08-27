Buy, Swap and Sell Listing: Sunday August 27

The Talking Lifestyle marketplace is open!
If you have something to sell, phone 13 12 83 between 1 – 1.30 pm Sunday.
Here are the items from the Sunday August 27th show:
|Name
|Suburb
|Items (3 max. pp)
|Contact number
|Duncan
|Beecroft NSW
|Buy souvenirs from HMAS Sydney
|02 9869 3884
|John
|Marsden Park NSW
|Sell metal tool box and nail gun
|0418 263 676
|Lucy
|Balmoral QLD
|Buy small ride on mower
|0409 772 258
|Colleen
|Blakehurst NSW
|Sell 3 and 2×1 seater blue lounge and white wardrobe
|02 9547 1397
|Les
|Greensborough VIC
|Sell 70’s stereogram
|0406 939 273
|Chris
|West Hoxton NSW
|Buy Hospital chair
|0414 287 340
|Margaret
|Vermont VIC
|Sell 15 collector dolls
|03 9872 6232
|Tanya
|Beacon Hill NSW
|Sell lawn mower, interior timber screen
|0414 684 073
|Bev
|Greensborough VIC
|Sell 15 elk horn plants
|0410 385 875
|Colleen
|North Ryde NSW
|Sell cabbage patch doll, collection of Roald Dahl books
|02 9889 4456
|Sandra
|Kellyville NSW
|Sell 3 piece lounge suite
|02 9836 2452
|Ray
|Ryde NSW
|Sell 1973 1300 Mazda
|0448 134 492
|Julia
|South Hurstville NSW
|Sell TV entertainment cabinet
|0419 239 434
|Chris
|Woolloomooloo NSW
|Sell 2012 NRL NSW Jersey
|0419 549 701
|Ted
|Maroubra NSW
|Sell Marantz stereo
|02 9344 9256
|Dagma
|Monterey NSW
|Sell corner unit
|02 9587 3080
Garage sales, fetes and events can be sent to us via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website talkinglifestyle.com.au (select The Weekender).
We don’t read out emailed items, we’ll only read events such as garage sales and fetes.
Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away