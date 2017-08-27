Buy, Swap and Sell Listing: Sunday August 27

The Talking Lifestyle marketplace is open!

If you have something to sell, phone 13 12 83 between 1 – 1.30 pm Sunday.

Here are the items from the Sunday August 27th show:

Name Suburb Items (3 max. pp) Contact number Duncan Beecroft NSW Buy souvenirs from HMAS Sydney 02 9869 3884 John Marsden Park NSW Sell metal tool box and nail gun 0418 263 676 Lucy Balmoral QLD Buy small ride on mower 0409 772 258 Colleen Blakehurst NSW Sell 3 and 2×1 seater blue lounge and white wardrobe 02 9547 1397 Les Greensborough VIC Sell 70’s stereogram 0406 939 273 Chris West Hoxton NSW Buy Hospital chair 0414 287 340 Margaret Vermont VIC Sell 15 collector dolls 03 9872 6232 Tanya Beacon Hill NSW Sell lawn mower, interior timber screen 0414 684 073 Bev Greensborough VIC Sell 15 elk horn plants 0410 385 875 Colleen North Ryde NSW Sell cabbage patch doll, collection of Roald Dahl books 02 9889 4456 Sandra Kellyville NSW Sell 3 piece lounge suite 02 9836 2452 Ray Ryde NSW Sell 1973 1300 Mazda 0448 134 492 Julia South Hurstville NSW Sell TV entertainment cabinet 0419 239 434 Chris Woolloomooloo NSW Sell 2012 NRL NSW Jersey 0419 549 701 Ted Maroubra NSW Sell Marantz stereo 02 9344 9256 Dagma Monterey NSW Sell corner unit 02 9587 3080

Garage sales, fetes and events can be sent to us via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website talkinglifestyle.com.au (select The Weekender).

We don’t read out emailed items, we’ll only read events such as garage sales and fetes.

Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items

Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks

Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.

No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away