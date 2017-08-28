Are we treating depression effectively? Here’s a clue…

Depression and anxiety are big problems in contemporary Australia.

Beyond Blue says 45% of AUSSIES will experience a mental health condition during their lifetime, and around 1 million adults currently are suffering from depression, while more than 2 million have anxiety.

New research points to a very clear link between genetics and depression… subtle changes in some genes cause clinical depression, but scientists right now are struggling to find those genes and the changes, and there’s NO standard treatment.

John and Garry talk with Jane Curnow, who has dealt with depression since she was 16… twice divorced and suicidal in her 40’s Jane was not sure what the point of living was but at the age of 50 she is now living a happy life.

Jane works as a payroll manager, she has become a fitness model, life-coach and found the time to write a book; Finding Myself from the Outside In: Beating Depression and Debuting as a Fitness Model at 46! …

Jane says the key is to find your passion and bring it back to your life… Listen in to the podcast to hear her amazing story.