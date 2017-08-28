Digital licenses

We live in the digital age and it’s astonishing how many regular fixtures in our lives are moving away from ‘hard copies’ and finding their way onto our smartphones.

Take for example the humble drivers licence. It was announced this week that NSW drivers may soon be able to replace their hard copy licenses for digital versions

Dubbo residents will take part in an Australian-first trial from

November, using digital drivers' licences that will be accessible

on a mobile phone, for both roadside police checks and as

proof of identity and age at pubs and clubs.

It’s believed the trial is successful, the NSW state government plans to roll out digital licenses by 2019.

