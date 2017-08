Do You Have Sibling Rivalry?

Did you know your birth order can shape who you are?

There may be some truth to the clichés about the eldest, middle and youngest children of the family.

The first born is usually the high achiever.

The middle child is the peacemaker, known for being more resilient.

And the youngest always get what they want.

Author and parenting expert, Michael Grose, joined Rob Duckworth and Kayley Harris for a chat about the nature of sibling rivalry.

