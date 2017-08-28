George and Paul chat to Tony Abbott

Former Prime Minister and Member for Warringah Tony Abbott has spent the past week travelling to remote regions in Western Australia.

He was in the Kimberley this week, working as a teacher’s aide at a Halls Creek school.

Every year Mr Abbott spends time in a remote community to gain a better understanding of the issues facing Indigenous Australians.

We are happy to say that Tony Abbott joins us on the line from Western Australia this morning to talk about the work he has been doing in WA and to also discuss some of the issues making headlines this week.