How can we get ourselves out of debt?

Credit card debt is sitting at tens of billions of dollars and more and more Australians are finding themselves being priced out of the property market.

The latest unemployment data shows that while the number of people out of work is down, wage growth is stagnant across a number of job categories.

Combine all of this with the general cost of living and the looming threat of an increase in mortgage interest rates, more and more Australians are looking for a way out of debt.

Matthew Tukaki spoke to Charles Tarbey, the Chairman of one of the nation’s best known real estate brands, and Money Editor over at RateCity, Sally Tindell about ways to get out of debt.