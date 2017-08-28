Simple ideas can lead to massive opportunities

It all started on a Mexican beach for the Australian brand Nexba. Seven years ago Troy Douglas and Drew Bilbe set out to create and provide a tasty sugar free iced tea option for Australians.

Their mission was to take on the sugar-loaded drinks that fill our supermarket shelves. Nexba products are now sold at Coles and Woolworths and the company is seeing more and more people embracing sugar free options.

Troy Douglas spoke to Matthew Tukaki about how a simple idea can lead to a massive business opportunity.