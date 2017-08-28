Why do we name our kids after popular characters?

We all know someone who shares a famous name… or perhaps you know someone famous… but what’s with naming our kids after famous characters?

Last week John and Garry were talking about the success of HBO’s Game of Thrones… It’s so popular that people are even naming their children after its well-known characters… Snow, after John Snow and one listener emailed the show to say they knew a couple who had just named their newborn Khaleesi…

John and Garry talk with Laura Wattenberg, founder of BabyNameWizard.com. who says we think of it as a modern phenomenon, but in fact, celebrities of past generations inspired far more namesakes!

Listen in to hear some of the AMAZING names that people are using these days…