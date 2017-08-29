Is Australia amid a romance shortage?

When was the last time you enjoyed some romance?

We’re talking more than the physical side of romance, we’re talking flowers, dinner for two, something nice for the person you love…

But it doesn’t even have to be extravagant, it can be something as simple as making a cup of tea or a chat about their passions.

New research has found Australians are experiencing a romance shortage…which begs the question: how can we get more romance in our lives?

Nicole McInnes is the managing director of eHarmony Australia. Who said quizzed more than 1 thousand singles as part of Romance Awareness Month… half reported that they can’t remember the last time they were “romanced“.

