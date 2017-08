Jackfruit – The New Pulled Pork?

Imagine eating delicious, falling-apart, saucy pulled pork, only to discover it was jackfruit!

Jackfruit is fast gaining popularity in Australia, not only as a pulled pork substitute, but as the hero in deserts and condiments…

Tropical and Ultratropical Fruit Grower Peter Salleras talks about growing jackfruit in Australia and shares some great tips for using this interesting fruit. Listen above.